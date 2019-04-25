



— Doctors feared a 17-year-old would never walk again after he broke two vertebrae last December while taking part in the Staten Island Polar Plunge.

But these days, Michael Wright is defying the odds.

As CBSN New York’s Cindy Hsu found out Thursday, this young man has taken a remarkable road to recovery.

The 18-year-old took part in the Polar Plunge last December to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

For years, the warm hearted have been taking the polar Plunge into freezing cold water for charity. Wright, who was 17 at the time, broke his neck during the Plunge. Luckily, he was quickly rushed to the hospital, although his chances of recovery were very slim.

“It’s less than 1 percent chance based on the literature and my experience. It is somewhat of a miracle, yes,” said Dr. Edwin Chang, Chair of Neurology at Northwell Health.

Web Extra: SI Teen Learns To Walk After Polar Plunge Paralysis:

Amazingly, just four months later Wright is now walking and speaks to other spinal injury patients about his recovery.

“Obviously, it feels really good, but it also gives me a lot of faith, a lot of happiness to be here,” Wright said.

Wright will graduate from high school in June and will walk across the stage to get his diploma. He then plans to study law at John Jay College.