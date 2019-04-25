



Early sunshine will give way to more clouds this afternoon. And it will be just unsettled enough that would could see a shower here and there, but that’s about it. As for temperatures, they’ll be running a little cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight’s more unsettled with a few passing showers around the area. It will be on the cool side again with temps falling into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will start off a little damp with some showers and drizzle. Then into the afternoon and evening we’ll see more widespread showers and storms roll through with the possibility of localized flooding.

By Saturday we’ll be left with brighter, but blustery conditions. Temperatures that day will have a tough time rebounding much — just the upper 50s or so.