CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


Early sunshine will give way to more clouds this afternoon. And it will be just unsettled enough that would could see a shower here and there, but that’s about it. As for temperatures, they’ll be running a little cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight’s more unsettled with a few passing showers around the area. It will be on the cool side again with temps falling into the low 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will start off a little damp with some showers and drizzle. Then into the afternoon and evening we’ll see more widespread showers and storms roll through with the possibility of localized flooding.

(Credit: CBS2)

By Saturday we’ll be left with brighter, but blustery conditions. Temperatures that day will have a tough time rebounding much — just the upper 50s or so.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s