By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another decent day. Temps are about five to eight degrees cooler than yesterday because of the increased cloud cover. We could see a few showers later today or even early this morning, but no washouts. The wet weather is reserved for Friday.

A warm front passes during the first half of the day, followed by a cold front in the late afternoon. Some new information has the chance for showers lingering a bit into Saturday morning, but Saturday, for the most part is pretty spectacular. Have a good one, and don’t forget the umbrella tomorrow!

