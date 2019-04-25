Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Another decent day. Temps are about five to eight degrees cooler than yesterday because of the increased cloud cover. We could see a few showers later today or even early this morning, but no washouts. The wet weather is reserved for Friday.
A warm front passes during the first half of the day, followed by a cold front in the late afternoon. Some new information has the chance for showers lingering a bit into Saturday morning, but Saturday, for the most part is pretty spectacular. Have a good one, and don’t forget the umbrella tomorrow!