NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – NJ TRANSIT wants to know how your commute has been going.
They’ve named Stewart Mader to be the agency’s first ever Customer Advocate and Chief Customer Experience Officer.
“As NJ TRANSIT continues to rebuild itself as a world-class mass transit agency, restoring safety and reliability to the thousands of commuters who use its service daily, the voices of its riders must be heard,” said N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy.
Murphy said Mader “will use his deep experience advocating for mass-transit in our region to monitor customer experience and feedback, and integrate the unique needs of commuters into the agency’s decision making process.”
Mader previously worked with the Port Authority, helping to establish the PATH Riders Council advisory board.
Murphy says one of his first priorities will be to create a similar advisory council for NJ TRANSIT.
CBS2 will be speaking with Mader on Friday. What are some of the things you want him to know about your experience? Tell us by clicking here.