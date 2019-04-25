Design On A Dime Helps Make Beautiful Living Spaces Without Breaking The BankDesigner Mark Cunningham stopped by CBSN New York to talk about the 15th annual Design on a Dime benefit for Housing Works , which is happening right here in New York City.

Weekend Happenings Around New York City: 4/27 & 4/28Time Out New York editor Jennifer Picht stopped by CBSN New York to share some top picks on things to do this weekend.

New Generation Of Drones Can Go Under Water And Quietly Flap Like BirdsThe flapping drone can fly for much longer than traditional 30-minute helicopter drones.

After Daughter's Tragic Drowning, Olympian Bode Miller Shares Touching Video Teaching Infant Son To SwimVideo shared by Miller's wife of their six-month-old son, Easton, in a pool learning how to float is captivating social media.

The Armour-Stiner House, An Octaganol Home That Fascinates Architecture Fans, Opens Its Doors To VisitorsThe house is one of 1,000 U.S. home built during an octagonal house craze that started 160 years ago.

Where To Celebrate Earth Day 2019 Around NYCLooking for ways to join your fellow humans and celebrate living in better balance with the planet? Here's your list of where to start.