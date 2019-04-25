CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for the suspect behind an attempted rape in Queens.

The attack happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 near 131st Street and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

Police said a man came up behind a 25-year-old woman as she walked down the street. He allegedly shoved her against a car, threw her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her. The victim fought back and the man took off.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police released surveillance video of a person wanted for questioning. He’s seen running to a white SUV and then driving away.

The man had on a dark hooded shirt, track pants with a white stripe and black sneakers with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

