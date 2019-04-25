NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Spring fashion is now in full bloom.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, fashion forward this spring means flashing back to the 80s and 90s.

“There are so many exciting things happening for women this season. We have color, we have print, we have beautiful texture,” said Erica Russo, VP Fashion Director of fashion and beauty at Bloomingdales.

Russo says every woman should explore tie-dye.

“(It’s not) just the concert T-shirt,” she told Murdock.

From toned down to bright and bold, there’s a tie-dye to match any personality.

“We’re loving neons. It’s all about the 80s, it’s all about the 90s. Neons are hot – not just in color and vibrancy, but also for your wardrobe,” said Russo.

Not sure you can make neon work?

“Pair it back to a neutral so you really kind of tone it down,” Russo said. “If someone is really nervous and says it’s not for me, they really explore neon in their accessories.”

Also big in accessories – textures.

“Think about crochet, think about leather, think about raffia. All these very natural materials are very in right now,” said Russo.

Don’t worry, guys. We didn’t forget you.

Men’s fashion director Justin Berkowitz says this season is all about the active outdoors – from field jackets boasting extra pockets to footwear.

“We’ve seen sort of the lug sole, or trail sneaker, become a very big item,” he told Murdock.

Men should try tie-dye, too.

“I think it’s something that feels inherently comfortable for a customer. Often when done in a T-shirt or a fleece, there’s some ideas of nostalgia there,” Berkowitz said.

On linen, it’s chic – perfect for a summer cocktail party.

“The other thing that we’re seeing, which I think is super exciting, is a very big change in bag silhouette,” said Berkowitz.

It might be hard to believe, but the fanny pack is back.

It’s now called a belt bag. You can wear it around your waist, but if you want to be a bit more hip, wear it over the shoulder.

“It’s hyper-utilitarian… we’re living more active daily lives,” Berkowitz explained.

You’ll find the belt bag is back for both men and women.