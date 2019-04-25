CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Time Out New York editor Jennifer Picht stopped by CBSN New York to share some top picks on things to do this weekend.

The Elepop

Who: Everyone
When: Saturday, April 27 – Thursday, July 25
Where: 321 Canal St., New york

Car Free Earth Day

Who: Everyone
When: Saturday, April 27
Where: Multiple stops on Broadway

Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival

Who: Everyone
When: Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28
Where: 990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn

