YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An 18-year-old girl was shot dead while walking with her 5-year-old sister to get pizza Thursday night in Yonkers, sources tell CBS2.
Sources say the teen was not the intended target.
Police responded to reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. at Lake and Morningside avenues.
Authorities said a group of men got into an argument on the sidewalk, one pulled out a gun and fired.
When officers arrived, they found the girl on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital but attempts to save her were unsuccessful.
One witness told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas he’s seen the victim in the neighborhood.
“I see her every morning, either going to work or going to school. But she never entertained anyone for any reason,” he said. “Very young. She never bother anybody. She was very peaceful, quiet.”
Police are reviewing surveillance video and have questioned several people. So far, no arrests have been made.
Condolences to family and friends.
These “accidental” killers must get life sentences, may help stop it.