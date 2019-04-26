



– New York’s archbishop has named clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing children in the priest abuse scandal surrounding the Catholic Church.

In a letter released Friday, Timothy Cardinal Dolan said “I write today as someone who himself realizes the shame that has come upon our church due to the sexual abuse of minors.”

He said he’s heard from many survivors and published names of clergy who were the subject of a claim made to the archdiocese’s independent reconciliation and compensation program.

READ: List of Archdiocesan Clergy Credibly Accused Of Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

“Please be assured there is not a single priest or deacon of the archdiocese of New York against whom there has been a credible and substantiated claim of abuse against a minor currently in ministry,” he said.

In the letter he also urges victims to come forward.

A church sex abuse scandal has sent shockwaves through the Catholic Church after a grand jury report last year found over a thousand children were abused over seven decades by hundreds of “predator priests.”

The allegations are from several dioceses Pennsylvania, but they’ve reverberated around the country.

The resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick after a panel substantiated abuse allegations against him. He was formerly the archbishop of Washington D.C. and Newark, and was also once a secretary to Terence Cardinal Cook in New York.