NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Michael Camaratta and his girlfriend Ayisha Egea were arraigned Friday, accused of killing 37-year-old Jeannine Cammarata.
They’re charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, concealment of a human corpse, and other charges.
Earlier this month, Camaratta’s burned body was found in a storage unit full of air freshners.
READ: Indictment On Michael Camaratta And Ayisha Egea
The mother of two had been missing for nearly a week.
The judge ordered the suspects held without bail and
They’re due back in court on Monday.
Domestic Abuse Resources: Where To Get Help
National Domestic Violence Hotline
P.O. Box 161810
Austin TX, 78716
Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Advocates who are deaf are available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PST) by videophone (855-812-1001), instant messenger (DeafHotline) or email (deafhelp@thehotline.org).
New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence
119 Washington Avenue, 3rd Floor
Albany, NY 12210
Hotline NYS: 1 (800) 942-6906
Hotline NYC: 1 (800) 621-4673
Office: (518) 482-5465 Fax: (518) 482-3807
Website: www.nyscadv.org
New Jersey Coalition for Battered Women
1670 Whitehorse Hamilton Square
Trenton, NJ 08690
Hotline: 1 (800) 572-7233 TTY: (800) 787-3224
Office: (609) 584-8107 Fax: (609) 584-9750
Website: www.njcbw.org
Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence
912 Silas Deane Highway, Lower Level
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Hotline: (888) 774-2900
Office: (860) 282-7899 Fax: (860) 282-7892
Website: www.ctcadv.org