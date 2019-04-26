



The L will run less frequently on nights and weekends to allow for repairs to an East River tunnel damaged during Superstorm Sandy.

The MTA is adding extra M, G, 7 and bus service to give riders more options. There will also be two special Williamsburg Link bus routes.

The #LProject starts tomorrow, and that means our added service options do, too. We’ve given you our tips for using our alternative service options during the times when the L is running every 20 minutes. Today, let’s talk about how to find those alternatives. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/eScgWRMBsy — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 25, 2019

The service changes are expected to last roughly 15 months.

Meanwhile, the city has unveiled a new traffic strategy for 14th Street, including two lanes in each direction, with center lanes reserved for buses, trucks and emergency vehicles.

Those changes are set to start later this spring.

