– The following list was released by Archbishop Timothy Dolan on Friday, detailing clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

He also noted “there is not a single priest or deacon of the archdiocese of New York against whom there has been a credible and substantiated claim of abuse against a minor currently in ministry.”

Set forth below is a list of clergy of the Archdiocese of New York who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor or possessing child pornography, or who were the subject of a claim made to the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program (IRCP) that was deemed eligible for compensation. This list includes only archdiocesan clergy, which consists of bishops, priests, and deacons who were incardinated in the Archdiocese of New York. It does not include priests belonging to religious orders or institutes, many of which have already released their own lists of accused priests, nor “extern” priests who were ordained in other dioceses.

(For more on the original document, see https://archny.org/list.)

The following archdiocesan clergy have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. For purposes of this list, “credibly accused” means that archdiocesan officials have determined, following a review of available and accessible files, that one or more of the following exists:

the archdiocesan Review Board found the allegation to be credible and substantiated;

the accused was laicized or permanently removed from ministry as a result of the allegation;

the accused admitted the allegation;

​​​ the accused was convicted of a crime in connection with the allegation; or

there was a civil settlement as a result of the allegation prior to the creation of the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program.

No. 1: Joseph Adamo (ordination in 1942, DOD 2003, status: Removed from ministry; deceased)

No. 2: John Albino (ordination in 1990, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 3: Peter Barjacoba (ordination in 1960, DOD 2012, status: Removed from ministry; deceased)

No. 4: Martin Betances-Torres (ordination in 1987, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry)

No. 5: Francis V. Boyle (ordination in 1955, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry)

No. 6: Robert J. Brennan (ordination in 1949, DOD 2008, status: Removed from ministry; deceased)

No. 7: Daniel Calabrese (ordination in 1987, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 8: Richard Carbo (ordination in 1975, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 9: Robert Carden (ordination in 1957, DOD 2008, status: Removed from ministry; deceased)

No. 10: David Carson (ordination in 1984, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 11: John F. Carson (ordination in 1964, DOD 2011, status: Deceased)

No. 12: Kevin Colleran (ordination in 1972, DOD 2016, status: Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased)

No. 13: Donald (Deacon) Dickson (ordination in 1979, DOD 2005, status: Removed from ministry)

No. 14: Jaime Duenas (ordination in 1950, DOD 2014, status: Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death)

No. 15: Anthony J. Eremito (ordination in 1967, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 16: Keith Fennessy (ordination in 1984, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry)

No. 17: John D. Flanagan (ordination in 1973, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 18: Kevin Gallagher (ordination in 1998, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 19: Alfred Gallant (ordination in 1962, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 20: John P. Gallant (ordination in 1960, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 21: Gennaro Gentile (ordination in 1971, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 22: Anthony Giuliano (ordination in 1984, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 23: Richard Gorman (ordination in 1982, DOD 2018, status: Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death)

No. 24: Wallace Harris (ordination in 1972, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry)

No. 25: Raymond Hyland (ordination in 1947, DOD 1995, status: Deceased)

No. 26: Lawrence Inzeo (ordination in 1978, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 27: Kenneth Jesselli (ordination in 1984, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 28: Charles Kavanagh (ordination in 1963, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 29: Peter Kihm (ordination in 1981, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 30: Morgan Kuhl (ordination in 1993, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 31: Ralph LaBelle (ordination in 1978, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 32: John W. Lennon (ordination in 1955, DOD 2012, status: Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased)

No. 33: Arthur Leone (ordination in 1956, DOD 2018, status: Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death)

No. 34: John J. Lynch (ordination in 1965, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry)

No. 35: Stephen Maguire (ordination in 1987, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicization process pending)

No. 36: Donald T. Malone (ordination in 1960, DOD 2012, status: Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased)

No. 37: Arthur (Deacon) Manzione (ordination in 1979, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 38: Albert (Deacon) Mazza (ordination in 1996, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 39: Theodore (Cardinal) McCarrick (ordination in 1958, DOD N/A, status: Laicized)

No. 40: Henry Mills (ordination in 1988, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 41: Michael O’Herlihy (ordination in 1961, DOD 2013, status: Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased)

No. 42: John O’Keefe (ordination in 1972, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 43: Edmond Parrakow (ordination in 1968, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 44: James Pfeiffer (ordination in 1970, DOD 2002, status: Removed from ministry; deceased)

No. 45: Edward A. Pipala (ordination in 1966, DOD 2013, status: Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased)

No. 46: Patrick Quigley (ordination in 1981, DOD 2010, status: Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased)

No. 47: John Sardy (ordination in 1980, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 48: Francis Stinner (ordination in 1967, DOD 2017, status: Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased)

No. 49: Joseph Theisen (ordination in 1959, DOD 2013, status: Removed from ministry; laicized; deceased)

No. 50: Aldo Tos (ordination in 1953, DOD 2014, status: Removed from ministry; deceased; laicization process pending at death)

No. 51: John Voglio (ordination in 1987, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

No. 52: James Walsh (ordination in 1936, DOD 1998, status: Deceased)

No. 53: William T. White (ordination in 1958, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; laicized)

Father Christopher Pliauplis, an archdiocesan priest who had been accused of sexually abusing a minor, was found not guilty by an ecclesiastical court on December 14, 2007. Two archdiocesan clergy, Father James McLucas and Deacon James Rush, were accused of inappropriate sexual conduct following assignments in the Diocese of Harrisburg, in Pennsylvania. In Father McLucas’ case, the victim stated in a court filing that she was not a minor when the sexual activity occurred. Deacon Rush was determined by the Diocese of Harrisburg not to have sexually abused a minor. Nonetheless, both men were suspended and remain out of ministry.

The following archdiocesan clergy are awaiting final canonical or archdiocesan disposition of allegations against them.

No. 54: Charles Coen (ordination in 1968, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending)

No. 55: Robert Jeffers (ordination in 1954, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending)

No. 56: John (Bishop) Jenik (ordination in 1970, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending)

No. 57: James F. (Bishop) McCarthy (ordination in 1968, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; canonical process pending)

No. 58: John Meehan (ordination in 1964, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending)

No. 59: Samuel Taylor (ordination in 1982, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; laicized; appeal of laicization pending)

No. 60: Donald Timone (ordination in 1960, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; archdiocesan Review Board process pending)

No. 61: William Williams (ordination in 1959, DOD N/A, status: Removed from ministry; allegation found credible and substantiated by archdiocesan Review Board; canonical process pending)

The following archdiocesan clergy do not meet the criteria set forth above, but the IRCP’s independent administrators have determined that claims against them were eligible for compensation. In reviewing this list, it is important to note:

The clergy on the following list had already died or left ministry when the claims about them were made to the IRCP. As such, these clergy did not have an opportunity to respond to the allegations made about them or provide a defense.

While the IRCP is a widely praised program which is being emulated across the country, it is a compensatory program and not an adjudicatory body. As such, it is not required to adhere to the same standards as a court of law.

A determination by the IRCP that a claim is eligible for compensation is not equivalent to a finding by a judge or jury that a clergy member is liable for sexual abuse of a minor under civil or criminal law.

Certain archdiocesan clergy members who are on the above lists were also the subject of eligible IRCP compensation claims.

No. 62: Joseph Ansaldi (ordination in 1962, DOD 2015, status: Deceased)

No. 63: John J. Brady (ordination in 1908, DOD 1950, status: Deceased)

No. 64: Maurice Carroll (ordination in 1956, DOD 1998, status: Deceased)

No. 65: Daniel Cassiero (ordination in 1968, DOD 2009, status: Deceased)

No. 66: Vincent Clyne (ordination in 1945, DOD 2013, status: Deceased)

No. 67: Eugene Connolly (ordination in 1954, DOD 1995, status: Deceased)

No. 68: Daniel Croston (ordination in 1968, DOD 1994, status: Deceased)

No. 69: Bernard Cullen (ordination in 1930, DOD 1960, status: Deceased)

No. 70: Thomas Cunningham (ordination in 1935, DOD 1956, status: Deceased)

No. 71: Herbert D’Argenio (ordination in 1959, DOD 1996, status: Deceased)

No. 72: Edward Dobransky (ordination in 1959, DOD 2017, status: Left ministry; deceased)

No. 73: Daniel M. Dougherty (ordination in 1927, DOD 1978, status: Deceased)

No. 74: Joseph Fitzgerald (ordination in 1923, DOD 1977, status: Deceased)

No. 75: John Flaherty (ordination in 1945, DOD 1971, status: Deceased)

No. 76: Vincent Fox (ordination in 1954, DOD 1994, status: Deceased)

No. 77: Thomas Gaffney (ordination in 1950, DOD 2004, status: Deceased)

No. 78: Kenneth Gerathy (ordination in 1954, DOD 2013, status: Deceased)

No. 79: Thomas Gibbons (ordination in 1955, DOD 2017, status: Left ministry; deceased)

No. 80: Matthew Golden (ordination in 1936, DOD 1987, status: Deceased)

No. 81: William Greene (ordination in 1929, DOD 1976, status: Deceased)

No. 82: John M. Harrington (ordination in 1945, DOD 2009, status: Deceased)

No. 83: John Haverty (ordination in 1936, DOD 1980, status: Deceased)

No. 84: Herman Heide (ordination in 1941, DOD 1997, status: Deceased)

No. 85: Joseph Hickey (ordination in 1956, DOD 2014, status: Deceased)

No. 86: Eugene Hicks (ordination in 1952, DOD 1986, status: Deceased)

No. 87: Walter Kearns (ordination in 1961, DOD 1985, status: Deceased)

No. 88: Kevin Kelly (ordination in 1956, DOD 2008, status: Left ministry; deceased)

No. 89: Stephen Kelly (ordination in 1977, DOD 1993, status: Deceased)

No. 90: James LeBar (ordination in 1962, DOD 2008, status: Deceased)

No. 91: Francis Logue (ordination in 1968, DOD 1981, status: Deceased)

No. 92: Robert Lott (ordination in 1965, DOD 2002, status: Deceased )

No. 93: Eugene Mangan (ordination in 1958, DOD 1997, status: Deceased)

No. 94: Umberto Marino (ordination in 1954, DOD 2004, status: Deceased)

No. 95: Patrick H. Martin (ordination in 1937, DOD 1983, status: Deceased)

No. 96: Stanley Mathews (ordination in 1946, DOD 1993, status: Deceased)

No. 97: Charles McDonagh (ordination in 1963, DOD 1999, status: Deceased)

No. 98: Charles McGirr (ordination in 1930, DOD 1949, status: Deceased)

No. 99: Lawrence (Deacon) McNeill (ordination in 1973, DOD 2006, status: Deceased)

No. 100: Mortimer Melican (ordination in 1951, DOD 2002, status: Left ministry; deceased)

No. 101: Arthur E. Murphy (ordination in 1919, DOD 1959, status: Deceased )

No. 102: Edmund Netter (ordination in 1951, DOD 1998, status: Deceased )

No. 103: Edward J. O’Brien (ordination in 1962, DOD 2002, status: Deceased)

No. 104: William B. O’Brien (ordination in 1951, DOD 2014, status: Deceased )

No. 105: Kenneth O’Connell (ordination in 1956, DOD 1984, status: Deceased )

No. 106: Harold Parsons (ordination in 1929, DOD 2002, status: Deceased )

No. 107: Thomas Phillips (ordination in 1942, DOD 2000, status: Deceased )

No. 108: Lawrence T. Quinn (ordination in 1967, DOD 2004, status: Deceased )

No. 109: George Reinheimer (ordination in 1950, DOD 2010, status: Deceased )

No. 110: Edward Roos (ordination in 1966, DOD 2015, status: Deceased)

No. 111: Joseph Ryan (ordination in 1938, DOD 1968, status: Deceased )

No. 112: Raymond Shine (ordination in 1953, DOD 1991, status: Deceased )

No. 113: Daniel J. L. Sullivan (ordination in 1933, DOD 1977, status: Deceased )

No. 114: Paul Sullivan (ordination in 1950, DOD 2005, status: Deceased )

No. 115: Vincent Taglienti (ordination in 1953, DOD 1990, status: Deceased )

No. 116: Joseph (Deacon) Weckbach (ordination in 1977, DOD 1995, status: Deceased )

No. 117: James Welby (ordination in 1962, DOD N/A, status: Left ministry)

No. 118: Donald Whelan (ordination in 1957, DOD 1987, status: Deceased )

No. 119: John Wilkinson (ordination in 1948, DOD 2005, status: Deceased )

No. 120: Casper Wolf (ordination in 1938, DOD 1972, status: Deceased)

In four situations, the IRCP awarded compensation to victims who were unable to identify accused priests by name or where the identity of accused priests could not be conclusively determined.

