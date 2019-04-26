



Mourners will say their final goodbyes Friday to a U.S. Marine staff sergeant and FDNY firefighter killed in action in Afghanistan.

Christopher Slutman was among three Marines killed in a roadside bombing earlier this month. He was just three weeks away from coming home.

The 43-year-old bravely wore two uniforms as a Marine staff sergeant and a decorated 15-year veteran of the FDNY.

“He was willing to stand between the people he was serving and danger,” Firefighter Dan Richter, of Engine 46, said during Slutman’s wake Thursday.

Chris was a great Firefighter, a great soldier and a great friend –#FDNY Lt. Jack Meara #Engine46 remembers @USMC Staff Sergeant and Firefighter Christopher Slutman. Read more: https://t.co/aAyAWXFXI6 pic.twitter.com/d0dW0hGPKT — FDNY (@FDNY) April 25, 2019

Firefighters saluted their fallen brother – a man who dedicated and sacrificed his life for others – during his wake Thursday.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen to your guy,” said Engine 46 Lt. Jack Meara.

Slutman leaves behind a wife, Shannon, and three daughters.

“If everybody could experience the type of love that I’ve had, the world would be a better place,” Shannon Slutman told CBS News’ Jeff Glor earlier this week.

Fellow Marine and Firefighter Kevin McGookin was one of his best friends.

“I just need to honor him by making sure that the girls know that their dad was the greatest man I’ve ever known,” he said.

In 2014, Slutman received the distinguished medal in bravery for saving a woman’s life from a fire in the Bronx. He left his mark at Ladder Company 27, where his uniform and name plate remain.

“I have years and years and years of stories to tell our girls so that they don’t forget how blessed they were to have him as a dad, and for me to have him as a husband,” said his widow.

Friday’s services are set to start at 11 a.m. at Saint Thomas Church in Manhattan. Slutman will be laid to rest at Arlington National Ceremony on Tuesday.