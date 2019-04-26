CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police believe the man behind two urine attacks on MTA employees is now in custody.

The suspect is accused of punching a female subway conductor and dousing her with urine earlier this month in the Bronx. About an hour later, he allegedly threw urine on a female bus driver in the area.

(Credit: NYPD)

“I’m scared to go outside,” the conductor told CBS2. “Just scared to go anywhere. I can’t ride the train because I’m afraid he might see me.”

Police said they arrested a man Thursday for forcibly touching a woman’s backside on the subway in Brooklyn. They believe he may be the same suspect involved in the urine attacks.

The connection is under investigation and charges are pending.

