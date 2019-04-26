



HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – The Suffolk County Department of Health is warning residents of possible measles exposure that was spread to multiple locations on April 20.

Authorities believe several sites, including the King Kullen and BNB Bank on East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays, were visited by a patient who has been diagnosed with the highly-contagious illness.

Health officials say the infested person also visited a CVS on South Main Street in Southampton that afternoon.

Elsewhere around the country, more than 1,000 students and staff members at two Los Angeles universities were quarantined on campus or sent home this week in one of the most sweeping efforts yet by public health authorities to contain the spread of measles in the U.S.

Those covered by the quarantine were singled out based on their possible exposure to either an infected UCLA student who had attended classes in two buildings on three days earlier this month, or a person with measles who visited a Cal State-LA library on April 11, officials said.

“Vaccinations are so important. This is really going around now. They have to get their shots,” President Trump said Friday.

The CDC officially reports there have been 695 cases of the measles in 22 states this year, a 25-year high.

