



– A decorated World War II veteran who died two weeks ago without any living family seemed destined to have a sparsely attended funeral.

A social media push to get the story out led hundreds of people to turn out to honor him, reports CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

The services held Friday for Marine Pfc. Bob Graham were held at the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton church in Shrub Oak, West Chester County.

The 97-year-old Graham passed away quietly and without fanfare at a nursing home in Cortland Manor. His wife of more than 60 years, whom he adored, passed away two years ago.

Most of those in attendance at his funeral had never met Graham and never heard of him until recently.

“I was afraid the funeral was not going to be well attended,” said 27-year-old Beth Regan, who organized the public call to attend Graham’s funeral. “I thought there would only be a handful of people there.”

Regan met Graham while volunteering at the nursing home where he lived.

They became good friends. She helped throw his 95th birthday party, and now she’s made it her social media mission to make sure that Graham has a proper, well attended funeral.

Word got out in posts on sites like Reddit where it has about 1,000 comments and more than 56,000 upvotes.

“He was so special, so humble,” said Regan. “And of all the people, he deserves the biggest sendoff. I want him to have hundreds of people attend.”

She says Graham was part of the Marine Raiders, an elite fighting unit in the corps serving in places like Guadalcanal during WWII. He earned a Silver Star for Valor in Combat.

But she particularly remembers the kindness and love he shared with his wife, Rosie, before she died 2017.

“He brushed her hair every morning,” said Regan . “He’d held a mirror in front of her tell her every day how beautiful she was. When she was unable to hold utensils, every day Bob would feed her first before he ate himself.”