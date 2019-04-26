CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Garwood, Local TV, New Jersey, Tara Jakeway


GARWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It was a rude awakening for a Garwood couple Friday morning.

A tree fell on a home in Garwood, N.J. on Apr. 26, 2019. (credit: CBS2)

It happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Spruce Avenue near Maple Avenue. The couple were asleep in their home when a loud boom woke them up, they told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

A tree on their neighbor’s property fell and smashed into their home, they told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway. They say because the tree landed on their home, they’ll have to foot the bill for removal .

The tree also crushed their car and brought down a power line. PSEG says five customers lost power.

A tree fell on a car in Garwood, N.J. on Apr. 26, 2019. (credit: CBS2)

The tree was being removed piece by piece.

The owner of the tree removal service told Jakeway he’s having his busiest season ever because of all the storms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s