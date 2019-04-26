Comments
GARWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It was a rude awakening for a Garwood couple Friday morning.
It happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Spruce Avenue near Maple Avenue. The couple were asleep in their home when a loud boom woke them up, they told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.
A tree on their neighbor’s property fell and smashed into their home, they told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway. They say because the tree landed on their home, they’ll have to foot the bill for removal .
The tree also crushed their car and brought down a power line. PSEG says five customers lost power.
The tree was being removed piece by piece.
The owner of the tree removal service told Jakeway he’s having his busiest season ever because of all the storms.