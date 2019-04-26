



A World War II veteran is being laid to rest today with a hero’s sendoff in Westchester County.

Robert Graham, 97, passed away at a nursing home in Cortland Manor. He was left with no living relatives when his wife of more than 60 years died in 2017.

Beth Regan, a 27-year-old volunteer at the nursing home, wanted to make sure the Marine private first class had a proper farewell.

“I was afraid the funeral was not going to be well attended,” Regan told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport last week. “I thought there would only be a handful of people there.”

Word quickly spread on social media, and one post on Reddit had about 1,000 comments and 53,000 upvotes.

“He was so special, so humble,” said Regan. “And of all the people, he deserves the biggest sendoff. I want him to have hundreds of people attend.”

Regan said Graham was part of the Marine Raiders, an elite fighting unit serving in places like Guadalcanal during WWII, and earned a Silver Star for Valor in Combat. But she particularly remembered the love he shared with his late wife, Rosie.

“He brushed her hair every morning,” she said . “He’d held a mirror in front of her tell her every day how beautiful she was. When she was unable to hold utensils, every day Bob would feed her first before he ate himself.”

The NYPD, New York State Police, Yorktown police and fire are taking part in Friday’s services.

Following the funeral at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Shrub Oak, Graham will be buried with full honors at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx.