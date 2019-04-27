CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Staten Island, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some changes may be on the horizon for drivers who use the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

You may have to pay in both directions.

On Sunday, congressional lawmakers will announce legislation to reinstate two-way tolls.

Right now, only drivers heading into Staten Island from Brooklyn have to pay to cross the span.

Under the proposal, drivers would not have to pay more. Instead, the current one-way toll would be split in half.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s