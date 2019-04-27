Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some changes may be on the horizon for drivers who use the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
You may have to pay in both directions.
On Sunday, congressional lawmakers will announce legislation to reinstate two-way tolls.
Right now, only drivers heading into Staten Island from Brooklyn have to pay to cross the span.
Under the proposal, drivers would not have to pay more. Instead, the current one-way toll would be split in half.