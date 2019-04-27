Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
Lenox Hill Hospital and Lenox Health Greenwich Village are offering the opportunity to get rid of expired or unused medications safely.
Each facility will have receptacles in the lobby today for drop-offs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“We are extremely proud to provide this vital service to our community,” said Jill Kalman, executive director of Lenox Hill Hospital. “We want to do everything we can to keep prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands.”
