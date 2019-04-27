Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the man who robbed a five-year-old boy in Flushing, Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the man who robbed a five-year-old boy in Flushing, Queens.
Surveillance video shows the suspect seconds after police say he stole a cell phone right out of the little boy’s hand.
Investigators say the boy was holding his grandmother’s iPhone as they were walking on 166th Street around 1:30 p.m. on April 19.
The suspect approached the boy, snatched the phone, and was seen running southbound toward 27th Avenue.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.