NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Police Department wants your help identifying the man they say stole an expensive sculpture from a gallery on Central Park South.

Surveillance video shows the suspect casually walking right out of the front door of the gallery with the sculpture in hand.

(credit: NYPD)

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Galeries Bartoux gallery.

The sculpture is part of artist Fred Allard’s shopping bag collection, and is valued at $16,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

