NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Police Department wants your help identifying the man they say stole an expensive sculpture from a gallery on Central Park South.
Surveillance video shows the suspect casually walking right out of the front door of the gallery with the sculpture in hand.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Galeries Bartoux gallery.
The sculpture is part of artist Fred Allard’s shopping bag collection, and is valued at $16,000.
