NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eric Levine of Mr. Crabby’s Craft Bar & Kitchen stopped by CBS2 to cook up some summer-is-just-around-the-corner burgers.
For more from Levine, see his website ChefEricLevine.com and check out his restaurant at MrCrabbys.com.
Monster Burger Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 8 oz. burger patties
- 4 slices cheddar cheese
- 1 chorizo sausage, split
- 1 fried egg
- 1/2 pickle, split, breaded and fried
- 1/2 cup cole slaw
- 2 onion rings, breaded and fried
- 1 brioche bun
