NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eric Levine of Mr. Crabby’s Craft Bar & Kitchen stopped by CBS2 to cook up some summer-is-just-around-the-corner burgers.

Monster Burger Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 8 oz. burger patties
  • 4 slices cheddar cheese
  • 1 chorizo sausage, split
  • 1 fried egg
  • 1/2 pickle, split, breaded and fried
  • 1/2 cup cole slaw
  • 2 onion rings, breaded and fried
  • 1 brioche bun

For more from Levine, see his website ChefEricLevine.com and check out his restaurant at MrCrabbys.com.

