



– For this week’s Furry Friend Finder, we introduce you to Kirby and Charles.

Kirby is a very loving, 14-year-old, 9-pound, hypoallergenic, housebroken Shih Tzu/poodle mix. Kirby is a sweet, loyal, playful dog who enjoys his walks and basically just likes to be with you and take it easy.

Charles is an adorable, funny, 1-year-old, 17-pound pug. Charles is very good-natured and playful, but he is still very puppyish and working on training and housebreaking.

We are so happy to say that Little Lolita. The Shih Tzu puppy, was adopted by Alanna and Kevin and their two sons, Teddy and Henry. They told us that Lolita is fantastic, she settled right into her new home. The one challenge is housebreaking a puppy, but they know in time, she will get it.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.