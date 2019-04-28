Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a gray, damp, and cool Sunday, expect clearing skies overnight with dry conditions. It will be downright cold for some ‘burbs – overnight temps dropping into the mid 30s! Expect temps closer to 40 in NYC overnight… bundle up!
Tomorrow will be a gorgeous start to the work week with milder temps – upper 50s to near 60 – but still a few degrees shy of normal. Expect bright skies in the morning and early afternoon giving way to more clouds in the evening ahead of our next rain chance.
The rain holds off until late tomorrow night, but the week ahead looks unsettled with rain chances expected each day through the end of the week. Keep that umbrella handy!