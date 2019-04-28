



– Corey Ballentine, chosen by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, was involved in a shooting that left the draftee wounded and a friend killed.

The 23-year-old Washburn University football star’s injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Ballentine’s close friend and teammate Dwane Simmons reportedly died of a gunshot wound from the incident early Sunday morning.

The Giants selected Ballentine as a cornerback and return man as part of rebuilding the team.

Statement from the #NYGiants: We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.

The Giants confirmed the shooting on via Twitter: “We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

The Washburn University Athletics website posted about Simmons’ death, noting he was a junior mass media major from Lee’s Summit, Mo.

“Heartbreaking news about Dwane Simmons,” said head coach Craig Schurig according to the website. “Dwane is one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn. Dwane’s infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational. Our prayers of healing go out to his family, his parents Navarro and Yasmine Simmons and Chaquilla Williams.”

“Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act,” said Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley. “Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

