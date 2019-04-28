Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn that followed a report of a robbery.
When officers arrived at a pizza shop at 1717 Broadway near Cooper Street around 2 a.m., they say they found one suspect holding a knife, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.
The NYPD says police told the man to drop the weapon, but when he didn’t, officers fired one round. They did not hit the suspect.
They did manage to take the suspect into custody and charges are now pending.
Officers also recovered the knife on scene.