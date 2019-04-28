



CBS2 asked New Yorkers where the worst potholes were in the area – and you responded.

Now, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge found out from city officials what they’re doing about fixing the decaying streets.

“It’s pretty bad, thank god I have big rims,” one driver said.

“Too many potholes… All over the city, all of the city, destroying your car, destroying your tires,” driver Gerald Cajuste added.

Dozens of CBS2 viewers sent in their biggest complaints, with comments, maps, and even photo evidence.

One driver sent a picture of the LIE eastbound service road in Old Westbury that she said hasn’t been fixed for at least a year.

In New York City, others highlighted a minefield on a Grand Central Parkway overpass near Astoria Blvd. at 79th Street.

Others flagging a cave-in on Boulevard Avenue in East Elmhurst, near the BQE.

“It’s very bad all the time. We have problems, I break my shock right there… It costs me $300, I fix it myself. Who am I going to call?” Mohammed Zukari asked.

The city’s Department of Transportation claims it’s repaired 98,000 potholes so far this year.

That number is 30,000 less compared to this point in 2018, but the DOT insists the decrease is due to an “increased” investment in road resurfacing.

On Thursday, Mayor de Blasio announced in his fiscal budget address $13.1 billion for repairing roads and bridges in 2020.

The city says they encourage motorists to keep complaining about the wrecked streets.

Drivers can report potholes online. They can also call 311.

New York City has 15 days to check on those potholes after a complaint is made and if the city fails to repair the pothole in that window – they’re liable for any damages caused by these pits.

AAA’s Robert Sinclair offers these tips for drivers: