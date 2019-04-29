CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of burglarizing a synagogue in Brooklyn.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. last Wednesday at Yeshiva Ohel Torah Synagogue in Bensonhurst.

Police said the suspect broke in and stole $2,000 cash.

He’s described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium complexion, stocky build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored short sleeve shirt with blue jeans and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

