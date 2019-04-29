Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of burglarizing a synagogue in Brooklyn.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. last Wednesday at Yeshiva Ohel Torah Synagogue in Bensonhurst.
Police said the suspect broke in and stole $2,000 cash.
He’s described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium complexion, stocky build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored short sleeve shirt with blue jeans and blue sneakers.
