HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A bakery went up in flames on Long Island overnight.
Firefighters were called to Francesco’s Bakery on South Broadway shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Hicksville.
The owners told CBS2 the flames started on the roof and then spread next door to Legends on Broadway bar and grill. The roof ended up collapsing into the bakery.
At least one firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the blaze.
Francesco Guerrieri opened the bakery in 1986 when he was 21 years old.
“When they sent me pictures of the flames coming out the roof, I drove over here. I just didn’t want to believe it, but this is a disaster,” he told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas. “Heartbroken. But we’re going to rebuild.”
“All I saw was smoke, I couldn’t see anything else. I can’t even describe the feeling. I just came here, I broke down crying,” Antonio Guerrieri added. “I took my first steps in that bakery. It’s been family owned and operated by my family since 1986. And it’s just a severe tragedy right now.”
Despite the damage, the work continues. The owners say they have 90 wedding cake and other custom orders to fill this week, so their bakers have moved to their Massapequa location.
The cause of Sunday’s fire is under investigation.