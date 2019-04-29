New York Ready For 'Monumental' Year Of Events In 2019Chris Heywood of NYC & Company highlights some of the big events and monuments happening in 2019 including The Vessel in Hudson Yards, opening of the High Line Spur, World Pride in NYC, opening of the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, additions at the Statue of Liberty Museum and more.

New York At Forefront Of America's Booming Hard Spirits Renaissance

Furry Friend Finder: Kirby And Charles Need Forever HomesKirby is a very loving, 14-year-old, 9-pound, hypoallergenic, housebroken Shih Tzu/poodle mix. Charles is an adorable, funny, 1-year-old, 17-pound pug.

Broadway Season In Review: Road To The Tony AwardsCBS2's Dick Brennan took a look at this season on stage and who could be taking home a Tony in 2019.

Westchester Boy Returns To Little League Field After Inspiring Recovery From StrokeDoctors feared the 10-year-old might not survive or even walk again after he suffered a stroke last year, but he battled back and beat the odds.

'Alien' Star Sigourney Weaver Surprises Cast Of High School Play Based On Sci-Fi ClassicThe play's elaborate rendition went viral last month, with the students making their own costumes - all from recycled materials.