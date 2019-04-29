NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of raping a massage parlor employee in Queens.
The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near 37th Avenue and Main Street in Flushing.
Police said the man posed as a customer and asked for a foot massage. Once he was alone with the 56-year-old worker, he allegedly pinned her against the massage table and raped her.
The suspect also stole her cellphone but dropped it as he fled, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said they’re searching for a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a light colored backpack.
