NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of raping a massage parlor employee in Queens.

The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near 37th Avenue and Main Street in Flushing.

Police said the man posed as a customer and asked for a foot massage. Once he was alone with the 56-year-old worker, he allegedly pinned her against the massage table and raped her.

(Credit: NYPD)

The suspect also stole her cellphone but dropped it as he fled, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a light colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

