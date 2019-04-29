



— If you don’t watch a show the moment the episode airs or see a popular film right away chances are someone will ruin it for you.

Right now, some fans are experiencing it. One man overseas was reportedly beaten up by angry moviegoers for spoiling a movie plot.

It is really possible to avoid spoilers? CBS2’s Alice Gainer tried to find out on Monday.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know the two biggest entertainment stories right now are the release of “Avengers: Endgame” and Sunday night’s latest “Game of Thrones” episode.

For those still waiting to watch either, they wish they did live under a rock.

When asked how to deal with people potentially spoiling the contents of movies and episodes, one person told Gainer, “I just walk out the room when they’re talking about it.”

Marvel Entertainment even started the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame because, well, you know, the internet. Some footage of the film was reportedly leaked online.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like Neo in ‘The Matrix,’ spoilers, spoilers, spoilers,” one person said.

So how do people do it?

“My friends try to send it to me like, ‘Oh, this gonna happen.’ Look, I’m blocking you for the day, at least two days in a row, I’m blocking you. I block friends until I see my movie,” said Dawuud Ibrahim of Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Many go off the grid entirely.

“I signed out of all social media and had no contact with anybody whose seen the movie,” said Brianna Sanchez of Manhattan.

Outside of walking around with your eyes and ears covered, there are actually a couple of things you can do online to try and avoid spoilers.

“There’s something called ‘Spoiler Protection 2.0.’ It’s a plug-in for Chrome and also Firefox. It allows you to put key words in it that will red out when you’re on the internet. On top of that, on Twitter you can actually mute certain words,” said David Carnoy, executive editor at CNet.com.

What is proper in-person etiquette?

“Go ‘Spoiler alert!’ and let everyone clear out,” one person said.

As Sanchez pointed out, before you get mad about a ruined movie plot, remember, “It’s just a movie. I feel that there’s more important things going on with politics and world news that this movie is just a movie, but if you’re a fan then avoid talking to anybody.”

By the way, in the latest Game of Thrones episode could you believe beep beep beep and beep beep beep are still alive?

Just kidding. Good luck!