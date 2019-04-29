



– Some New Jersey high school students are still flying high off their win at a worldwide competition.

The Millburn High School team beat out more than 1,600 teams to become one of five teams honored as champions in the Vex Robotics Competition this weekend. It’s the biggest robotics competition in the world, held in Kentucky over the weekend.

Cellphone video captured the victorious moment.

“It was amazing. there is nothing like it, hearing our name called above everybody else’s, knowing we really deserved it,” said team captain Brian Levine.

“The championship consisted of over 60 countries, thousands of teams. It was an incredible journey all year, all season. The kids worked incredibly hard. And we made it to a situation where only two teams in the world can say they’re the best,” robotics instructor Hilton Seibert told CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge.

The robot they built had to shoot at flags, flip discs on the ground, and wind up on a center platform.

“We put in a lot of time. We’re here every day after school until pretty much the custodians kick us out. We’ve been here until 11 some nights. We were here every day over spring break from 8-5 until once again the custodians kicked us out,” team member Josh told Duddridge.