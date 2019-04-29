Comments
Expect sunshine through the middle part of the afternoon with some clouds filling in the second half of the day. It will be warmer, too, with temperatures climbing to around 60°.
Rain and showers will fill in tonight, but mainly late this evening and overnight. Expect temperatures to fall to around 50°.
Tomorrow we’ll see a little drizzle early in the morning followed by breaks of sun for parts of the area. It will be a little warmer once again with temperatures climbing into the 60s.
As for Wednesday, expect a bit of cloud cover, spotty drizzle, and highs only in the 50s.