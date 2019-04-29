Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning folks! One word can sum things up as you head out the door: BRRR! It’s a cold morning despite the bright skies. Things will warm up nicely this afternoon as highs reach the upper 50s to near 60, but you’ll still need to dress in layers heading out the door.
Bright skies this morning and early afternoon will yield to more clouds this evening ahead of our next rain chance. As of now it looks like a few showers before midnight but with the bulk of the rain falling overnight.
Looking beyond tonight, the week ahead looks unsettled with rain chances each day through the end of the week. Keep that umbrella handy!