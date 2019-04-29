Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As the latest high-tech and high-rise buildings pop up all across Manhattan, it can be hard to remember what New York City used to look like.
An old tax project took photographs of every building on every block, creating a time capsule back into the 1930s and 80s in the city.
New York Times reporter James Barron has been covering the story of these photos.
He told CBSN New York’s Alex Denis the pictures show “what it was like and what had been there before – it’s the physical city and what that meant.”
