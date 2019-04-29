MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The New Jersey school bus driver charged in last year’s deadly crash on Route 80 is due in court today.
Hudy Muldrow faces two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and 41 counts of assault by auto.
The 78-year-old was driving a group of Paramus fifth graders to a field trip last May when his school bus collided with a dump truck.
The impact killed 10-year-old Miranda Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson.
Authorities said the school bus driver missed a turn and was making an illegal U-turn when he crashed.
“This was purposeful conduct. Mr. Muldrow knew exactly what he was doing when he operated that bus,” prosecutor Matthew Troiano said last year.
His attorneys, however, said that wasn’t the case.
“He attempted to merge onto Route 80… in the right lane, he hears a horn… and that’s all he remembers,” said Matthew Reisig.
After the deadly wreck, CBS2 learned Muldrow was driving with a suspended license due to unpaid parking tickets, and his license had previously been suspended more than a dozen times.
How could anyone have a 78 year old person drive a school bus?
I’m only 74 and of good mind, but I would never drive a school bus.