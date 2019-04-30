CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Since being introduced in 2003 by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New York City’s 311 system has fielded more than – get this – 311,311,311 customer contacts, according to its website.

It broke that barrier in 2017.

(Credit: New York City 311)

The NYC311 system fields thousands of calls and contacts each day.

We want to know what your experience has been like interacting with the 311 system.

Tell us your story of using NYC311 by clicking here.

 

