PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A school bus carrying special needs children in New Jersey lost control and veered onto a lawn Tuesday afternoon.

Sources told CBS2 the accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. at McKinley and Pine Streets in Passaic.

Authorities say four elementary school children were on the bus at the time. The driver reportedly told first responders the brakes went out.

The children are being examined at a local hospital however, there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

