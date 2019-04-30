CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new change in advertising in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an executive order banning all alcoholic advertisements on city property.

That includes bus shelters, newsstands, phone booths and LinkNYC kiosks.

The mayor says the order takes effect immediately, although existing ads in spaces will be allowed to remain until their contract terms end.

Venues are currently permitted to sell alcohol such as restaurants, stadiums and concert halls are exempt from the ban.

