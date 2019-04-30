Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Serial daredevil Justin Casquejo pleaded guilty to base jumping and was sentenced to a conditional discharge Monday.
Casquejo, 21, must complete seven days of community service and have no new arrests for a year. He must also receive counseling and avoid illegally climbing structures.
If he fails to meet any of those conditions, he’ll be sent to jail for six months.
Casquejo was accused of dangling from five New York City buildings.
The most recent incident was in March 2018 on the West Side.