



— One of the very first skyscrapers in New York City has been meticulously restored, and is now home to an extraordinary triplex penthouse.

In this week’s edition of Living Large, CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge got a look inside this one-of-a-kind mansion in the sky.

Looking up at 212 Fifth Ave. at 26th Street, the intricate neo-Gothic architecture offers just a glimpse of the amazing detail that awaits inside.

“This penthouse has been designed for somebody who wants a large lifestyle in New York, in the center of Manhattan,” said Mara Flash Blum of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Starting with showstopping views out over-sized windows, iconic buildings are everywhere you look — Empire, Flatiron, Con Ed.

“You have this magnificent Moorish-style building right outside your window. You feel like you’re in Paris,” Blum said.

For the interior of this sweeping space, Blum gave Duddridge a tour.

To use the term “Wow” to describe the great room inside the 10,000 square-foot home would be an understatement. It offers entertaining options in every corner, starting in the chef’s kitchen.

There’s a casual dining spot, and a more formal space, anchored by a double-sided fireplace. In case you’re wondering, almost all the furniture is by Italian designer Fendi.

“This penthouse is a block long,” Blum said.

That means it’s a whole city block just to get to the master bedroom. Along the way, there is original artwork along gallery walls.

Then there’s a multi-room suite with options for sleeping, sitting or a luxurious soak. There are three additional bedrooms, plus a $15,000 dog bed by Bentley.

The home’s central stairs boast custom solid brass rails, as you pass the first of three terraces.

There also a sun-drenched game room and climbing higher still, another fireplace welcomes you to a sky-high perch.

“This is the sweet spot of this home,” Blum said.

It’s all pretty sweet when you consider the furniture and artwork alone are an extra $5 million. As for the rest of it, to live large at 212 Fifth Ave. will cost you $58 million.