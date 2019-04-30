Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gas bills for more than a million customers in New York City and on Long Island could soon go up.
The company cited construction and operating costs in New York City vary from Long Island due to increasing capital investments, compliance with new gas safety and paving regulations and ongoing responsibility for environmental stewardship.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gas bills for more than a million customers in New York City and on Long Island could soon go up.
National Grid has filed a delivery rate increase request with the New York public service commission.
Long Island and Rockaway Peninsula residents would pay $6.53 more a month.
In New York City, which includes Brooklyn, Staten Island and parts of Queens, customers on average would pay $16.50 more a month.
National Grid says the rate change would impact 1.85 million customers.
The company cited construction and operating costs in New York City vary from Long Island due to increasing capital investments, compliance with new gas safety and paving regulations and ongoing responsibility for environmental stewardship.