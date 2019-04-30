Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A school bus driver in New Jersey has been charged in a crash that injured 8 students.
Prosecutors say 57-year-old Cheryl Rooth of Whiting was under the influence of prescription drugs when she rear-ended another bus at a Toms River school on Monday morning.
Police say it happened as she was dropping kids off at the Ocean County Vocational Technical School.
Of the 28 students on Rooth’s bus at the time of the accident, eight suffered minor injuries.
Rooth faces several charges including driving while intoxicated in a school zone.