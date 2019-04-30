CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As showers roll across the Tri-state out to sea, we an expect clouds to stick around through much of the morning. Just a little leftover rain/drizzle, but that’s really it.

(Credit: CBS2)

This afternoon, expect skies to gradually clear and temps can really pop! NYC should get into the upper 60s, but Jersey Shore Points could get into the low 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Skies remain clear through the overnight, then expect more clouds and another chance for a few showers Wednesday. Todays high: 65-70°.

