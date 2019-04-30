Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As showers roll across the Tri-state out to sea, we an expect clouds to stick around through much of the morning. Just a little leftover rain/drizzle, but that’s really it.
This afternoon, expect skies to gradually clear and temps can really pop! NYC should get into the upper 60s, but Jersey Shore Points could get into the low 70s.
Skies remain clear through the overnight, then expect more clouds and another chance for a few showers Wednesday. Todays high: 65-70°.