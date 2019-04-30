CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say they found the body of a man in a park in Newark Tuesday.

The body was found around 1 p.m. near the gazebo at Branch Brook Park.

The man appears to have been shot and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

 

