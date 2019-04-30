



— Trying to lose weight? People say they often look to online influencers for advice.

But a new study says that may not be the best method, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Tuesday.

Scrolling through social media, it’s hard not to be attracted to the tan, thin, fashionable influencers. How do they look like that? Many of the bloggers share tips on how to lose weight fast and live your best life. But researchers from the University of Glasgow say a lot of that advice is junk. Baker spoke to women in Cranford who weren’t the least bit surprised.

“If you are smart enough you know they are more than likely not using it. Most of them have private chefs and they have a personal trainer and you are capable of the same things. They are teasing you with the easy way out,” said Taryn Larson of Clark. “I don’t bother anymore because it feels like you’re being taken advantage of.”

“I don’t trust anything on social media. Everybody is out to make a buck,” another woman said.

Cyber expert Ian Marlow said the hashtag #influencer is a clue. They are selling you.

“The reason they are doing that is, essentially, they are modern day sponsors. As a modern day sponsor, they understand they have been given access to a certain product. They try that product and in some cases they may not even try that product,” said Marlow, CEO of security firm FitechGelb.

Have you noticed your social media feed flooded with detox teas, protein drinks and other weight-loss management pitches?

Nutrition experts Baker spoke with said don’t be fooled. Unfortunately, there is no quick fix.

“I’m about slow and steady wins the race,” nutrition and health coach Karen Phillips said.

Phillips said everyone is different but offered advice on how to get off to a good start.

“Start phasing out all the processed foods in your home and then stick to that. Don’t bring it in the house. And, really, if you tackle that, for most people, that’s one-third of the battle,” Phillips said.

The study out of the United Kingdom found the majority of blogs cannot not be considered credible sources of weight management information as they often present opinion as fact.

Experts say it’s best to consult someone you trust before diving into the latest weight-loss trend you see on social media.