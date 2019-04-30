Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The nominations for the 73rd annual Tony Awards were announced at the end of April, and while “Tootsie,” “The Prom” and “Hadestown” were the front runners, everyone’s got an opinion. We want to see yours.
Click below to cast your vote in each category and watch the show on CBS2 on Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.