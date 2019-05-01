Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

Tiara Cow Cat, American shorthair

Tiara Cow Cat is a female American shorthair kitten being cared for at Zanis Furry Friends ZFF, Inc.

Tiara Cow Cat is a social butterfly — she’s happy to keep company with other cats.

Her vaccinations are up to date. Have no fear: she is already house-trained.

What my friends at Zanis Furry Friends ZFF, Inc. think of me:

So this little cow cat, a piebald is so friendly. She will be a regular-sized kitty because she is now 5 months old and developing nicely.

Optimus Prime, domestic shorthair

Optimus Prime is the sweetest. He’s a male domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at the Animal Haven.

He is already vaccinated. He has work to do on house-training etiquette.

There’s no information on Optimus Prime’s profile about how he does with children or other animals, so it’s worth asking the Animal Haven directly.

Notes from Optimus Prime’s friends:

This sweet boy came to Animal Haven with his brother, Bumblebee. Before arriving at Animal Haven, Bumblebee contracted a respiratory infection that damaged his eyes. After treatment from our medical team, this sweet and cuddly boy is feeling much better, but will most likely never regain full vision. He is very bonded to his brother Bumblebee and ideally they would be adopted together.

Turtle, Bombay and domestic shorthair mix

Turtle is a darling male Bombay and domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Ready For Rescue.

Turtle is a social animal; he loves children, dogs and cats. He is vaccinated. He’s already house-trained.

From Turtle’s caretaker:

Check out 9-week-old Turtle, who is a real charmer. Like most kittens, he’s super playful and will provide much entertainment as you watch him bat around and tackle a balled-up piece of paper. When he’s done, Turtle loves climbing up on your chest for a little nap. He will also sit on your shoulder like a little parrot.

Rocki, tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair mix

Rocki is a female tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair kitten in the care of the NYC Animal Rescue Girls (NYCARG).

Rocki plays well with others; she’ll get along great with your other cats, dogs and kids.

Her vaccinations are already up to date. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

What my friends at the NYC Animal Rescue Girls think of me:

Rocki is a precious 3-month-old tortie, who we rescued with her beautiful loving mom, River. Rocki is a playful, loving and affectionate kitten who we would like to be remain with her mother and as they are extremely bonded.

Tersasog, Bombay

Tersasog is a lovable male Bombay kitten currently residing at Ready For Rescue.

He’s already house-trained. He has all of his shots.

Tersasog is the life of the party; he’ll get along great with other cats.

From Tersasog’s caretaker:

Tersasog, at 8 months old, has beautiful big eyes, is very affectionate and a little goofy. Tersasog gets along well with other cats, loves to cuddle and play with humans.

Pebbles, domestic shorthair

Pebbles is a female domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at the WaHi Cats (Washington Heights Cat Colony).

Her vaccinations aren’t up to date quite yet. She still needs some guidance on proper house-training.

There’s no information on Pebbles’s profile about how she does with children or other animals, so it’s worth asking WaHi Cats directly.

From Pebbles’ caretaker:

Pebbles is a wonderful and sweet kitten. She is very young and needs to be in a home with other pets.

Mikey, American shorthair

Charming Mikey is a male American shorthair kitten currently residing at the Shelter Chic.

Mikey is ready to make friends; he’s happy to keep company with dogs, cats and kids.

He is vaccinated. He’s still working on getting house-trained.

What my friends at Shelter Chic think of me:

Mikey is an adorable and tiny gentleman, born recently, with his brother Harley. They are both dog and cat friendly, very bonded and love getting to know people. The brothers love to play and are high energy. Preference will be given to adopters interested in adopting them both. If separated, they must each go to a home with another playful cat.

