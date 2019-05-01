CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Governors Island, Local TV, New York, Sarah Krautheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Governors Island opens for the summer season today.

Sarah Krautheim of the Trust for Governors Island joined CBSN New York to talk about new amenities being added to give New Yorkers and tourists plenty of ways for getting out of hustle and bustle of the city.

The 172-acre island is in New York harbor between lower Manhattan and the Brooklyn waterfront.

In addition to hosting cultural events, it’s home to dozens of historic buildings, arts programs and a 22-acre national monument managed by the national park service.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s