Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Governors Island opens for the summer season today.
Sarah Krautheim of the Trust for Governors Island joined CBSN New York to talk about new amenities being added to give New Yorkers and tourists plenty of ways for getting out of hustle and bustle of the city.
The 172-acre island is in New York harbor between lower Manhattan and the Brooklyn waterfront.
In addition to hosting cultural events, it’s home to dozens of historic buildings, arts programs and a 22-acre national monument managed by the national park service.